Colts' Matt Hazel: Gets limited time on offense
Hazel played three snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Rams but was not targeted in the passing game.
Hazel got some playing time with Chester Rogers out with a hamstring injury. He'll likely be inactive on game days when Rogers returns.
