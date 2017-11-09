The Colts signed Hazel off their practice squad Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hazel's addition to the 53-man roster will give the Colts' a new No. 5 wideout after Quan Bray (undisclosed) was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week. Hazel previously suited up for the Colts in Week 1 and Week 3, logging one reception for one yard across just seven total offensive snaps.