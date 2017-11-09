Colts' Matt Hazel: Rejoins Indianapolis
The Colts signed Hazel off their practice squad Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hazel's addition to the 53-man roster will give the Colts' a new No. 5 wideout after Quan Bray (undisclosed) was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week. Hazel previously suited up for the Colts in Week 1 and Week 3, logging one reception for one yard across just seven total offensive snaps.
More News
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...