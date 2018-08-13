Hazel signed with the Colts on Sunday.

Hazel's signing comes on the heels of rookie receiver Deon Cain tearing his ACL. Hazel has only played in nine games since coming into the league in 2014, with four of those games coming with Indianapolis last season. The 26-year-old has spent time on the Colts's practice squad as well, meaning he likely faces less of a learning curve with the offensive scheme than some of the other newcomers on the roster.

