Colts' Matt Jones: Expected to practice Wednesday

The Colts expect to have Jones available for practice in some capacity Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Jones failed to practice Thursday and Friday of last week before ultimately being ruled out in advance of Sunday's win over the Texans. The fact that the running back is set to begin Week 10 preparations on the practice field portends well for his status for the Colts' contest against the Steelers, but don't expect Jones to have much of a role in the team's game plan.