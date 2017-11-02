Colts' Matt Jones: Fails to practice Thursday
Jones missed practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.
The lack of practice participation represents a step back for Jones, who was limited during the Colts' first session of the week. The running back will have one more chance to prove he's reasonably healthy during Friday's practice, but in any case, Jones won't be in line for many snaps behind Frank Gore and Marlon Mack.
More News
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...