Colts' Matt Jones: Fails to practice Thursday

Jones missed practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

The lack of practice participation represents a step back for Jones, who was limited during the Colts' first session of the week. The running back will have one more chance to prove he's reasonably healthy during Friday's practice, but in any case, Jones won't be in line for many snaps behind Frank Gore and Marlon Mack.

