Colts' Matt Jones: Gets four carries in Sunday's loss
Jones had four carries for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Jones got playing time late in the second half once the game became a blowout loss. Jones isn't going to have a role in the offense and is on the roster just for depth. He may lose his roster spot when Marlon Mack returns from a shoulder injury.
