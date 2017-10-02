Play

Colts' Matt Jones: Gets four carries in Sunday's loss

Jones had four carries for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Jones got playing time late in the second half once the game became a blowout loss. Jones isn't going to have a role in the offense and is on the roster just for depth. He may lose his roster spot when Marlon Mack returns from a shoulder injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories