Colts' Matt Jones: Has first carry for Colts
Jones had one carry for three yards while playing five snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Jones was added to the active roster from the practice squad just before the game with Marlon Mack out with an injury. Jones may stay on the roster as long as Mack remains out, but could be released once he's back. He's not likely to have a large role barring more injuries.
