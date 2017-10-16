Play

Colts' Matt Jones: Inactive Monday

Jones will not participate in Monday's game against the Titans as the result of a coaches decision.

Jones, who was inactive last week with a knee issue, was able to log full practices throughout the week. Thus, given the full health of Frank Gore, Marlon Mack, and Robert Turbin, it is likely that Jones is just receiving a healthy scratch.

