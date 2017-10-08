Play

Colts' Matt Jones: Lands on inactive list

Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

Jones didn't practice on back-to-back days this week due to a knee injury, and will not suit up after carrying a "doubtful" designation into the Week 5 contest. As expected, Frank Gore will lead the Colts running back committee that will also be bolstered by the return of Marlon Mack (shoulder).

