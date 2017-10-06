Play

Colts' Matt Jones: Listed as doubtful

Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

While Jones, who carried four times for 11 yards in Week 4, will likely be out Sunday, the Colts' backfield depth behind starter Frank Gore will be bolstered this weekend by the expected return of Marlon Mack (shoulder) to the mix.

