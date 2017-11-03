Colts' Matt Jones: No-go for Week 9

Jones (ankle) was ruled out of Sunday's game in Houston.

Jones didn't practice this week as a result of an undisclosed ankle injury, which is a shame since he garnered his first playing time since Week 4 during last week's game in Cincinnati. His next chance to play will come in Week 10 against the Steelers.

