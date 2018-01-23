Colts' Matt Jones: Rarely utilized in 2017

Jones finished the 2017 season with five carries for 14 yards.

Jones joined the Colts organization just before the season began, and he suited up for just five games as he was often a healthy scratch or a practice squad player. The 2015 third-round pick will be faced with another offseason of fighting for roster spots, whether it's on the Colts or elsewhere.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories