Colts' Matt Jones: Will be added to active roster
The Colts will promote Jones from their practice squad to the active roster, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Marlon Mack out this week, Jones will provide the Colts with backfield depth behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin. While Jones, who started for Washington in 2015 and 2016, is not a high-percentage lineup option in Week 3, his snap and touch counts will be worth monitoring in his debut with his new team.
