Colts' Matt Jones: Won't play Week 9

Jones (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game in Houston.

Jones didn't practice this week as a result of the ankle injury. The former Redskins running back is positioned no better than third on the Colts' depth chart and won't be in line for many touches behind Frank Gore and Marlon Mack once he's healthy.

