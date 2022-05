Pryor said Wednesday that he's been told he'll get first crack at the starting left tackle position, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Pryor signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Colts in March after being traded to Indianapolis ahead of the 2021 regular season. With Eric Fisher no longer with the team, Pryor is expected to face competition from rookie Bernhard Raimann and recently acquired Dennis Kelly.