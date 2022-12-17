Ryan completed 19 of 33 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

With Minnesota's offense and special teams imploding in the first half, Ryan didn't have to do much en route to a 33-0 halftime lead, though he chipped in with a one-yard passing touchdown to Deon Jackson in the first quarter. After halftime, a script Ryan has come to know all too well unfolded, as the Vikings tied the game at 36 with 2:15 left in regulation. Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history with a field goal in the final minute of overtime after one last failed drive from Ryan and the Colts. The aging quarterback hasn't thrown for 250 yards in a game since Week 6 as he prepares to face the Chargers on MNF in Week 16.