Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Ryan has been removed from the starting role and is dealing with a Grade 2 sprain of his right shoulder, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Second-year player Sam Ehlinger is set to step in as the Colts' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Commanders, and Reich indicated that Ryan - who won't practice this week -- will not regain the No. 1 job when healthy, as Indianapolis had planned to change signal-callers even if the veteran had come out of Sunday's loss to the Titans without the shoulder issue. Nick Foles will serve as Ehlinger's backup Week 8 while Ryan drops to third on the depth chart while he recovers from the shoulder injury. The longtime Falcons quarterback had been a massive disappointment in his first season with the Colts, throwing for nine touchdowns against nine interceptions and fumbling 11 times (losing three) through seven games. The 37-year-old Ryan's time as a starter in the NFL may be over.