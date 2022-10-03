Ryan completed 27 of 37 passes for 356 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Ryan has had reasonable passing volume throughout the season, but Sunday's effort was by far his most efficient in four games with the Colts. He spread the ball around but was particularly effective targeting his tight ends, as the trio of Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods combined for 11 receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns. After throwing a total of only one touchdown across his first two games, Ryan now has multiple scores in each of his last two starts.