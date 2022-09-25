Ryan completed 27 of 37 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also rushed three times for four yards and committed two fumbles, losing one.

Ryan finished with solid numbers overall while leading the Colts to their first win of the season, but he continued to display an alarming penchant for turnovers when taking hits. Ryan has now fumbled seven times through three games, making him fortunate to have only lost two. Ryan did show some encouraging chemistry with rookie tight end Jelani Woods, who he hit for both touchdowns, and clearly benefited from the returns of Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, who he hit for 11 of his completions and 133 receiving yards on 14 targets. Ryan will aim for better ball security and continued target diversification in a Week 4 home divisional clash against the Titans.