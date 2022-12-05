Ryan completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 223 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and one fumble lost in Sunday's 54-19 loss to the Cowboys.

This game was actually much closer than the final score suggests, but Ryan committed untimely turnovers that ultimately cost his team a chance at victory. The aging signal-caller threw an ugly interception on the Colts' final drive of the first half, then he had three consecutive drives with turnovers in the second half that all resulted in touchdowns for Dallas on the ensuing drives. Ryan has not performed well since being reinstated as the starter by head coach Jeff Saturday, producing a 2:6 TD:TO ratio while failing to top 225 passing yards in any of the four games. The sliding Colts are entering a bye week, so it will be interesting to see if Saturday sticks with his struggling starter when the team resumes play against the Vikings on Dec. 18.