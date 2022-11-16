Coach Jeff Saturday confirmed Wednesday that Ryan is the Colts' starting QB ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Given that Ryan helmed the Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders this past Sunday, it's no surprise that the veteran QB will continue to start in Week 11 after reclaiming the assignment from Sam Ehlinger. In his return to the lineup versus Las Vegas, Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a TD to go along with 38 rushing yards and another score on four carries. This weekend, he'll be facing a Philadelphia squad coming off a 32-21 loss (the 8-1 team's first of the season) to the Commanders on Monday that has allowed an average of 177.7 passing yards per game to date.