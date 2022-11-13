Ryan took snaps with starting center Ryan Kelly to open warmups prior to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Sam Ehlinger took snaps from backup center Danny Pinter, with Keefer suggesting that it looks like Ryan could start Sunday's contest. Previous reports indicated that Ehlinger would remain the team's starter in Week 10. Now it looks like Ryan could get the nod after all, though no official announcements have been made to confirm such an outcome.