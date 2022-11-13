site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Matt Ryan: In line to start
Ryan is in line to start Sunday's game against the Raiders, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Previous reports indicated that Sam Ehlinger would remain the Colts' starter in Week 10, but per Bowen, coach Jeff Saturday plans to go back to Ryan versus the Raiders.
