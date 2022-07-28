Ryan has been impressive early in camp as the precision passing he showed in spring workouts has continued, The Athletic reports. "There's a real decisiveness with Matt," head coach Frank Reich said, adding that "...he's seeing that underneath guy open, he's just played enough ball to know the value of taking those and then taking the shots down the field when they are there."

The Colts grew frustrated with Carson Wentz frequently skipping over easy short targets in an effort to hit the big play last season. Ryan's better accuracy should also help the passing game take advantage of the holes created by the focus on Jonathan Taylor and the rushing attack. That could mean good news for short-range passes to Nyheim Hines, Parris Campbell and Mo Alie-Cox. However, Ryan also had a league-high 67.4 on-target percentage on attempts of 20-plus yards.