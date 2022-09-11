Ryan completed 32 of 50 passes for 352 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed four times for 12 yards in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Texans on Sunday. He also committed four fumbles, losing one and recovering two.

Odds were long of Ryan putting up 50 passes in a game where the Colts also saw Jonathan Taylor go off for 161 yards on 31 carries, but that's exactly what came to pass in a wild team debut for the veteran quarterback. Ryan and the rest of the offense -- with the exception of Taylor -- were a step behind over the first three quarters, but they came alive with a 17-point tally in the final period to forge the tie. Ryan unsurprisingly leaned the heaviest on Michael Pittman in terms of his pass catchers, as he connected with the surging wideout on nine occasions for 121 yards and a 15-yard game-tying touchdown pass with just under two minutes remaining. Naturally, the four fumbles Ryan was guilty of are jarring, but he also naturally has an extensive body of work that corroborates that's quite the outlier. Ryan will look to put together a more consistent, turnover-conscious effort in a Week 2 road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.