Though Ryan is still not practicing, the QB noted Wednesday that he's "getting there" in terms of his right shoulder recovery, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site, interim head coach Jeff Saturday relayed Monday that Sam Ehlinger will continue as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. That said, in the wake of the team's recent coaching change, it's possible that Nick Foles and/or Ryan (once healthy) may get chances to play down the road this season should Ehlinger struggle or suffer an injury.