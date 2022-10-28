Indianapolis formally ruled Ryan (shoulder) out for Sunday's game against Washington, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Ryan was never expected to dress for the Colts this weekend after head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the veteran quarterback was dropped from the starting role to third on the depth chart in light of turning the ball over 10 times through Indianapolis' first seven games. Sam Ehlinger will take over as the Colts' new starter and is expected to hold down the job for the rest of the season, while Nick Foles steps in as the No. 2 option under center. Meanwhile, Ryan, who played through a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain in the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Titans, will likely be inactive on game days moving forward, as he's expected to remain the No. 3 quarterback even after he moves past the shoulder injury.