Ryan is slated to log about one quarter of action during Saturday's preseason contest at Buffalo, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Ryan is acclimating to a new environment after 14 campaigns with the Falcons, so it comes as no surprise that Colts head coach Frank Reich wants his quarterback to get some reps ahead of Week 1. In fact, Ryan and most of Indy's starters will log some time time in the team's first two exhibitions before playing up to one half in the finale on Saturday, Aug. 27 versus the Buccaneers. On the other hand, the 37-year-old is unlikely to have the services of stud running back Jonathan Taylor until the regular-season opener, understandably so.