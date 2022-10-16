Ryan completed 42 of 58 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also netted minus-4 yards on one rush.

For nearly the entirety of the first half, Ryan and his teammates appeared to be stuck in the recurring nightmare that had been their recent experiences against the Jaguars. However, the veteran signal-caller came to life late in the second quarter and also turned in a stellar final period, helping the Colts to a much-needed comeback win. Ryan ended up setting a new team record for single-game completions while connecting with Parris Campbell, Jelani Woods and Alec Pierce for touchdowns of four, 10 yards and 32 yards, respectively, the latter coming with 17 seconds remaining to cap off the victory. Ryan also stayed away from any turnovers for the first time all season and wasn't sacked, with the two very likely correlated. Ryan will aim to continue building on the massive momentum generated by Sunday's stellar performance in a Week 7 divisional road battle against the Titans.