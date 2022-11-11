Ryan (shoulder) will dress as the Colts' backup quarterback behind starter Sam Ehlinger in Sunday's game against the Raiders, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ryan will suit up for the first time since Week 7, when he played through a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain in a 19-10 loss to the Titans and was then removed as the Colts' starting quarterback one day later. Though Ryan is now healthy after missing the past two weeks, he won't reclaim the starting job in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's first game at the helm, as the Colts will continue to stick with second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger as their starter for the third straight game. With the Colts on the outside looking in for a playoff spot and seemingly eager to give Ehlinger an extended evaluation, it may take an injury or a string of poor performances from the young quarterback before Ryan gets another look as the team's starter. In his return this weekend, Ryan will at least supplant Nick Foles as Ehlinger's top understudy, as Saturday confirmed that Foles will be inactive as the team's third quarterback.