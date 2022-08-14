Ryan went 6-for-10 passing for 58 yards in his Indianapolis debut in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo.

Ryan played four series as the Colts said they would play their starters earlier in the preseason. Indy's passing game was sluggish and Ryan was just 1-of-4 passing on third and fourth down. Still, it's hard to read too much into a first preseason game for a veteran. Ryan's passes looked crisp and the offense lacked Jonathan Taylor, who will be rested for the preseason. Ryan and the offense should improve, though it's not clear how much more Ryan will play this preseason.