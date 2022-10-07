Ryan completed 26 of 41 passes for 251 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed once for one yard during the Colts' 12-9 overtime win against the Broncos on Thursday night. He also committed two fumbles, recovering one.

For most of the night Thursday, Ryan and Russell Wilson engaged in a battle of disappointing-to-date offseason additions, with Colts' signal-caller even pushing his season-long fumble tally to a whopping 11 and producing his second multi-interception effort in five games. However, the veteran quarterback started to find his rhythm late in regulation in the form of a 10-play 67-yard drive that culminated in a game-tying field goal which ultimately forced overtime, after the previous four possessions had culminated in a pick and three punts. Ryan then stayed hot in the extra period by leading an eight-play, 45-yard drive that resulted in what would prove to be a game-winning field goal to send Indianapolis home as the improbable victor. Ryan will hope to have Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back in action and finally get a grasp on his ball security issues during a Week 6 home divisional rematch with the Jaguars a week from Sunday.