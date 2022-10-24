Ryan completed 33 of his 44 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Titans.

The Colts were forced into a pass-heavy offense for the third consecutive week, though that didn't result in a big statistical performance for Ryan. He completed only one pass of at least 20 yards and managed only 5.5 yards per attempt against a Titans' defense that had been among the worst in the league defending the pass entering Sunday's game. Ryan was also a key reason for the loss, as he threw a pick-six and followed that up with another interception on the following possession, which led to a field goal for Tennessee. While he's shown flashes of promise in his first year with the Colts, Ryan has thrown one or fewer touchdowns in four of seven games to this point in the campaign.