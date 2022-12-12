Coach Jeff Saturday confirmed on Monday that Ryan will remain the Colts' starting quarterback ahead of Saturday's game against the Vikings, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

In the Colts' 54-19 loss to the Cowboys in Week 13, Ryan completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts for 223 yards and two TDs, while throwing a trio of picks and losing a fumble in the contest. While the veteran QB has no doubt had his share of turnovers this season, Saturday suggested that the positioning of the signal-caller's receivers, as well as breakdowns in pass protection have been contributing factors to Ryan's ball security issues. In any case, Ryan will look to rebound this weekend following a bye week, while going up against a Minnesota defense that is allowing a league-high average of 287.2 passing yards per game to date.