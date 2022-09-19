Ryan completed 16 of 30 passes for 195 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Ryan threw an interception to end the Colts' first offensive possession, and the team managed only three first downs in the first half. Things didn't improve much in the final two quarters, which resulted in Ryan averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt. While Ryan lacked offensive weapons Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) in the loss, his tenure with the Colts has not started on a positive note as he has only one touchdown across two games.