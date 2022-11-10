Ryan (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After missing the Colts' last two games with a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain, Ryan's ability to take every practice rep Thursday confirms the injury is behind him. Even if Ryan's injury hadn't surfaced, the Colts hadn't planned on continuing with the veteran quarterback as their starter after he committed 10 turnovers and was sacked 24 times in the first seven games of the season. With the Colts having since fired head coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday, it's possible the team revisits its plans at quarterback later in the season, but at least for Sunday's game in Las Vegas, second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger will pick up his third consecutive start. It's unclear if Ryan will usurp Nick Foles as Ehlinger's backup.