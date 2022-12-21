Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Colts rather than Ryan on Monday night against the Chargers, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," coach Jeff Saturday noted Wednesday, when announcing his decision to turn to Foles in Week 16. At this stage, it's unclear whether Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will serve as Foles' backup versus Los Angeles, with Saturday adding that the team's plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis down the stretch.