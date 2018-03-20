Colts' Matt Slauson: Heading to Indianapolis
Slauson (biceps) signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Slauson spent the past two seasons with the Chargers, starting in seven games at left guard before suffering a season-ending biceps injury in 2017. The veteran also has experience at center and should compete for a starting role once completely healthy as the Colts look to revamp an offensive line that allowed a league-high 56 sacks last year.
