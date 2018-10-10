Slauson (back) sustained a back injury in the Colts' game against the Patriots in Week 5, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Slauson was placed on injured reserve Monday with an injury that was originally undisclosed. The Colts released that information Wednesday, saying that Slauson had cracked two vertebrae early in the third quarter of their Week 5 matchup with the Patriots.

