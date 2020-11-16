site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Matthew Adams: Back from COVID list
RotoWire Staff
Adams (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The 24-year-old landed on the COVID-19 list last week but is now back on the active roster. Adams has exclusively played special teams in his three appearances this season.
