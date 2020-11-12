site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Matthew Adams: Heads to COVID-19 list
The Colts placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Adams has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. He'll need to clear the proper protocols before returning to team activities.
