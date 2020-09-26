site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Matthew Adams: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
The Colts placed Adams (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
Adams now have to be sidelined for at least three weeks before he can potentially return from IR. He is primarily a special teams contributor for the team.
