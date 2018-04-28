Colts' Matthew Adams: Lands with Indianapolis

The Colts selected Adams in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

Adams (6-foot-0, 240 pounds) was a regular contributor for Houston since he stepped on campus in 2014, totaling 170 tackles over his final two seasons. Although he joins a weak linebacking corps in Indianapolis, Adams will still have to earn a roster spot and isn't guaranteed to earn regular playing time as a rookie.