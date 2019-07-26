Adams was the starting SAM linebacker when the Colts went to their 4-3 base defense in Thursday's first training camp practice, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.

Adams saw increasing snap counts in the second half of last season and the 2018 seventh-round draft pick looks like he cold have a steady role off the bench in 2019.

