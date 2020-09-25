site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-matthew-adams-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Matthew Adams: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Adams has played exclusively on special teams this season, so his absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic in what should be an easier matchup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read