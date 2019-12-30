Play

Lengel signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.

Lengel was on the Colts' 53-man roster for Week 13 but was let go after playing a handful of snaps. The 29-year-old saw his most extensive NFL action last season with the Bengals as he grabbed three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories