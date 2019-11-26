Play

The Colts signed Lengel to their 53-man roster Monday.

In the wake of the Colts placing fellow tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, they chose to fill the void with Lengel. This will be the fourth stop in the league for the 27-year-old, as he's hauled in just five of his 11 targets for 39 yards across 18 games in his career. Barring more injuries, Lengel is likely buried on the depth chart as the fourth tight end option going forward.

