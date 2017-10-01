Play

Farley was dealing with a quadriceps injury is officially active for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Farley was a late addition to the injury report after not practicing Friday but is apparently good to go Sunday night. The 25-year-old will look to regain his form from the first two weeks where he totaled 18 tackles (14 solo).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories