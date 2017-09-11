Play

Farley started at strong safety and had 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Farley, an undrafted free agent who played just one game last year, emerged as a starter with the injury to Clayton Geathers. His starting status could be temporary once 2017 first-round draft pick Malik Hooker gets up to speed, but Farley could still get significant snaps in dime and nickel packages.

