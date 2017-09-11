Colts' Matthias Farley: Gets start at strong safety
Farley started at strong safety and had 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Farley, an undrafted free agent who played just one game last year, emerged as a starter with the injury to Clayton Geathers. His starting status could be temporary once 2017 first-round draft pick Malik Hooker gets up to speed, but Farley could still get significant snaps in dime and nickel packages.
