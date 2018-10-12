Colts' Matthias Farley: Lands on injured reserve
Farley (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Farley left last Thursday's game against the Patriots and was unable to practice this week. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but with Clayton Geathers already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, the Colts were in dire need of help at safety. Veteran Mike Mitchell was signed this week to bolster their depth, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox takes his place on the 53-man roster.
